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Poster of Vremya grekhov
5.3
Kinoafisha Films Vremya grekhov
5.3

Vremya grekhov

, 2008
Vremya grekhov
Ukraine / Detective / 18+
Poster of Vremya grekhov
5.3

Cast

Konstantin Milovanov
Konstantin Milovanov
Elena Panova
Elena Panova
Igor Savochkin
Igor Savochkin
Pavel Trubiner
Pavel Trubiner
Lyubava Greshnova
Lyubava Greshnova
Maxim Lagashkin
Maxim Lagashkin
Ivan Marchenko
Director Pavel Tupik
Writer Yuri Golichenko
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ukraine
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 2 May 2008
Production Star Media UA (I), Star Media
Also known as
Vremya grekhov, Время грехов

Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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