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Poster of The Riverbank
5.2
Kinoafisha Films The Riverbank
5.2

The Riverbank

, 2012
The Riverbank
Canada / Detective / 18+
Poster of The Riverbank
5.2

Synopsis

A woman returns to her hometown following the death of her fathers second wife, which leads her to uncover dark family secrets.

Cast

Rick Roberts
Matt Costin
Kenneth Welsh
Kenneth Welsh
Joe Mason
Cindy Doire
Iris Mason
Andrew Kraulis
Young Joe
Kari Matchett
Kari Matchett
Kate Mason
Liliana Fox
Young Kate
Jim Calarco
Mayor Jack Stubbs
Inga Cadranel
Angie Turner
Alexandra MacDonald
Patti Konstantin
Mac Fyfe
Greg the Bartender
Director John L'Ecuyer
Writer Genni Gunn, Graham Ludlow
Composer James Mark Stewart
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 16 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 6 May 2012
Release date
6 May 2012 Czechia
Budget 2,000,000 CAD
Production College Street Pictures, The Film Works
Also known as
The Riverbank, Tracing Iris, Dom nad rzeką

Film rating

5.2
Rate 10 votes
5.2 IMDb
Updated 4 September 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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