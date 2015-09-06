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7.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Demimonde
7.2
Demimonde
, 2015
Félvilág
Hungary / Drama, Detective, History / 18+
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7.2
Synopsis
The story of three women - a famous prostitute, her housekeeper and their new maid - living in Budapest of 1910s, whose passionate, bizarre and complex relationship can only lead to one thing: murder.
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Cast
Patrícia Kovács
Mágnás Elza
Dorka Gryllus
Kóbori Rózsi
Laura Döbrösi
Szebeni Kató
János Kulka
Max Schmidt
Károly Hajduk
Pap
Katalin Takács
Báróné
Péter Sándor
Sóvágó Gergely
Ferenc Elek
Producer
Ernõ Fekete
Rendezõ
Irén Bordán
Cili mama
Director
Attila Szász
Writer
Norbert Köbli
Composer
Gergely Parádi
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Hungary
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
6 September 2015
Release date
30 December 2015
Hungary
2 March 2016
USA
Budget
160,000,000 HUF
Production
Szupermodern Stúdió
Also known as
Félvilág, Demimonde, Polosvet, A Garota Húngara, Kibar Fahişe, Полусвет, 薔薇は死んだ, 風月靡情, Felvilag
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Film rating
7.2
Rate
13
votes
7.1
IMDb
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