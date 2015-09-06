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Poster of Demimonde
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Demimonde
7.2

Demimonde

, 2015
Félvilág
Hungary / Drama, Detective, History / 18+
Poster of Demimonde
7.2

Synopsis

The story of three women - a famous prostitute, her housekeeper and their new maid - living in Budapest of 1910s, whose passionate, bizarre and complex relationship can only lead to one thing: murder.

Cast

Patrícia Kovács
Mágnás Elza
Dorka Gryllus
Kóbori Rózsi
Laura Döbrösi
Szebeni Kató
János Kulka
Max Schmidt
Károly Hajduk
Pap
Katalin Takács
Báróné
Péter Sándor
Sóvágó Gergely
Ferenc Elek
Producer
Ernõ Fekete
Rendezõ
Irén Bordán
Cili mama
Director Attila Szász
Writer Norbert Köbli
Composer Gergely Parádi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hungary
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 6 September 2015
Release date
30 December 2015 Hungary
2 March 2016 USA
Budget 160,000,000 HUF
Production Szupermodern Stúdió
Also known as
Félvilág, Demimonde, Polosvet, A Garota Húngara, Kibar Fahişe, Полусвет, 薔薇は死んだ, 風月靡情, Felvilag

Film rating

7.2
Rate 13 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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