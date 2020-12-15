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Poster of Illuminati
5.2
Kinoafisha Films Illuminati
5.2

Illuminati

, 2020
Illuminati
USA / Documentary, Detective / 18+
Poster of Illuminati
5.2

Synopsis

Secret societies is the new code word for organizations believed to pull the strings of the world. These groups have been both credited and blamed for great many nefarious acts perpetrated against humanity. Among the most infamous...

Cast

Chris Harvey
Narrator
Barack Obama
Barack Obama
Self
Barack Obama
Barack Obama
Self
Director Carl Sampson
Writer Jason Rite
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 52 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 15 December 2020
World premiere 15 December 2020
Also known as
Illuminati

Film rating

5.2
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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