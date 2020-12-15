Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
5.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Illuminati
5.2
Illuminati
, 2020
Illuminati
USA / Documentary, Detective / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
5.2
Synopsis
Secret societies is the new code word for organizations believed to pull the strings of the world. These groups have been both credited and blamed for great many nefarious acts perpetrated against humanity. Among the most infamous...
Expand
Cast
Chris Harvey
Narrator
Barack Obama
Self
Barack Obama
Self
Director
Carl Sampson
Writer
Jason Rite
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
52 minutes
Production year
2020
Online premiere
15 December 2020
World premiere
15 December 2020
Also known as
Illuminati
More
Film rating
5.2
Rate
10
votes
6.3
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Illuminati
Stan the Man
Romantic
2020, USA
6.0
Sea Monsters
Animation
2017, USA
4.0
Fishtales 2
Animation
2017, USA
4.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree