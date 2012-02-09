Cast
Cast and Crew
Composer
Raymond Enoksen, Geirmund Simonsen
Film details
Country
Norway
Runtime
1 hour 18 minutes
Production year
2012
Online premiere
13 February 2013
World premiere
9 February 2012
Release date
|18 September 2013
|France
|
|
|23 August 2012
|Germany
|
|
|16 February 2012
|Netherlands
|
|
|16 February 2012
|Norway
|
|
|9 September 2012
|USA
|
|
Budget
$1,200,000
Worldwide Gross
$296,500
Production
Film Fund FUZZ, Yesbox Productions
Also known as
Thale, Người Đẹp Trong Rừng, Tajemná huldra, Tajomná huldra, Thale - Ein dunkles Geheimnis, Thales, Хвост, テール しっぽのある美女, テール しっぽのある美女：2012, Un cuento de horror, 塔勒