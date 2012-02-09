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Poster of Thale
5.3
Kinoafisha Films Thale
5.3

Thale

, 2012
Thale
Norway / Detective, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Thale
5.3

Cast

Silje Reinåmo
Thale
Erlend Nervold
Elvis
Jon Sigve Skard
Leo
Morten Andresen
Hvittkledd
Roland Astrand
Voice
Sunniva Lien
Thale, ung
Director Aleksander Nordaas
Writer Aleksander Nordaas
Composer Raymond Enoksen, Geirmund Simonsen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Norway
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 2012
Online premiere 13 February 2013
World premiere 9 February 2012
Release date
18 September 2013 France
23 August 2012 Germany
16 February 2012 Netherlands
16 February 2012 Norway
9 September 2012 USA
Budget $1,200,000
Worldwide Gross $296,500
Production Film Fund FUZZ, Yesbox Productions
Also known as
Thale, Người Đẹp Trong Rừng, Tajemná huldra, Tajomná huldra, Thale - Ein dunkles Geheimnis, Thales, Хвост, テール　しっぽのある美女, テール しっぽのある美女：2012, Un cuento de horror, 塔勒

Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Listen to the
soundtrack Thale
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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