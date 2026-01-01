Menu
Synopsis

Asya was raised in an orphanage. Rebellious and adventurous girl had been constantly getting into trouble. At the age of sixteen she hooked up with a thief who taught her how to break into cars, open locks with a lock pick, and to use a knife. And only support of the director of the orphanage saved her from detention, when her boyfriend had got into prison. Now Asya works as a confectioner in an expensive restaurant and tries to forget the past. Her only close person is the director of the orphanage, whom she meets in Aviation Museum every week. After one of such meetings the director gets murdered. The only suspect is the young mechanic Senya, who was restoring old planes in the museum and fled right after the crime. Asya, using thieves' skills, finds Senya faster than the police, but finds out that he did not kill anyone. However all the evidence leads to the mechanic and the only way to prove his innocence is to find a real killer. Heroes begin their own investigation and soon track down a mysterious criminal who "restores" the past of his clients by killing innocent witnesses.

Country Russia
Production year 2018
Production Hit Film Production
Also known as
Restavrator, Restorer, El restaurador, Реставратор
Director
Karen Zaharov
Karen Zaharov
Cast
Sofya Ardova
Sofya Ardova
Viktor Vasilyev
Viktor Vasilyev
Vladislav Vetrov
Vladislav Vetrov
Aleksey Mitin
Aleksey Mitin
Anatoly Kot
Anatoly Kot
Cast and Crew
Film rating

4.2
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Stills
