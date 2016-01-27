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Poster of Frank & Lola
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Frank & Lola
5.9

Frank & Lola

, 2016
Frank & Lola
USA / Drama, Detective, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Frank & Lola
5.9

Synopsis

A psychosexual noir love story, set in Las Vegas and Paris, about love, obsession, sex, betrayal, revenge and, ultimately, the search for redemption.

Cast

Imogen Poots
Imogen Poots
Lola
Michael Shannon
Michael Shannon
Frank
Justin Long
Justin Long
Keith
Rosanna Arquette
Rosanna Arquette
Patricia
Michael Nyqvist
Michael Nyqvist
Carlos Moreno Jr.
Javier
Maynor Alvarado
Luis
Stella Schnabel
Hazel
Joel Virgel
Hercule
Charles Cantrell
Thomas
Alex Lombard
Carole
Director Matthew Ross
Writer Matthew Ross
Composer Danny Bensi, Saunder Jurriaans
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 27 January 2016
Release date
27 January 2016 Russia 16+
27 January 2016 Kazakhstan
9 December 2016 Sweden 15
9 December 2016 USA
27 January 2016 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $9,188
Production Parts and Labor, FullDawa Films, Killer Films
Also known as
Frank & Lola, Frank & Lola: Amor obsessivo, Frank e Lola, Франк & Лола, Френк и Лола, Фрэнк и Лола, フランク&ローラ 魔性のレシピ, Frank And Lola

Film rating

5.9
Rate 14 votes
5.9 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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