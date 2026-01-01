Menu
About
5.6
IMDb Rating: 5.5
Films
The Bermuda Triangle
The Bermuda Triangle
The Bermuda Triangl
18+
Documentary
Detective
Mystery
Synopsis
A documentary that explores the legends, facts and folklore about the dreaded "Bermuda Triangle".
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
1979
World premiere
24 January 1979
Release date
24 January 1979
USA
MPAA
G
Production
Sunn Classic Pictures
Also known as
The Bermuda Triangle, Bermuda now... il film, Bermudan kolmio, Ovnis en el Triángulo de las Bermudas, To mystirio tou trigonou ton Vermoudon, Бермудский треугольник
Director
Richard Friedenberg
Cast
Brad Crandall
Donald Albee
Lin Berlitz
