5.6 IMDb Rating: 5.5
The Bermuda Triangle

Synopsis

A documentary that explores the legends, facts and folklore about the dreaded "Bermuda Triangle".
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 1979
World premiere 24 January 1979
Release date
24 January 1979 USA
MPAA G
Production Sunn Classic Pictures
Also known as
The Bermuda Triangle, Bermuda now... il film, Bermudan kolmio, Ovnis en el Triángulo de las Bermudas, To mystirio tou trigonou ton Vermoudon, Бермудский треугольник
Director
Richard Friedenberg
Cast
Brad Crandall
Donald Albee
Lin Berlitz
Cast and Crew
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
