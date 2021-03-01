Menu
Poster of The Beta Test
6.1 IMDb Rating: 6.1
The Beta Test

The Beta Test

The Beta Test 18+
Synopsis

An engaged Hollywood agent receives a mysterious letter for an anonymous sexual encounter and becomes ensnared in a sinister world of lying, infidelity, and digital data.
The Beta Test - trailer
The Beta Test  trailer
Country Great Britain / USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 1 March 2021
World premiere 1 March 2021
Release date
15 October 2021 Canada 18A
15 December 2021 France 12
15 October 2021 Great Britain 18
Worldwide Gross $37,536
Production Vanishing Angle, DiffeRant Productions, Sons of Rigor Films
Also known as
The Beta Test, Der Betatest, Die Versuchung, La prueba beta, Test Beta, Teste Beta, Анонимное приглашение, Бета-тестирование, اختبار بيتا, 더 베타 테스트
Director
Jim Cummings
PJ McCabe
Cast
Jim Cummings
Virginia Newcomb
PJ McCabe
Olivia Grace Applegate
6.1
6.1 IMDb
Quotes
Jordan I don't want to do this anymore. I fucking hate the internet. I just want it to be the early 2000s. I want to be young again.
The Beta Test - trailer
The Beta Test Trailer
