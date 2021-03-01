The Beta Test
The Beta Test
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country
Great Britain / USA
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
1 March 2021
World premiere
1 March 2021
Release date
|15 October 2021
|Canada
|
|18A
|15 December 2021
|France
|
|12
|15 October 2021
|Great Britain
|
|18
Worldwide Gross
$37,536
Production
Vanishing Angle, DiffeRant Productions, Sons of Rigor Films
Also known as
The Beta Test, Der Betatest, Die Versuchung, La prueba beta, Test Beta, Teste Beta, Анонимное приглашение, Бета-тестирование, اختبار بيتا, 더 베타 테스트