Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Before I Fall
Poster of Before I Fall
Poster of Before I Fall
Рейтинги
6.9 IMDb Rating: 6.4
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha Films Before I Fall

Before I Fall

Before I Fall 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

February 12 is just another day in Sam's charmed life, until it turns out to be her last. Stuck reliving her last day over and over, Sam untangles the mystery around her death and discovers everything she's losing.
Before I Fall - trailer in russian
Before I Fall  trailer in russian
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 1 June 2017
World premiere 21 January 2017
Release date
27 July 2017 Russia Парадиз 16+
2 March 2017 Australia
27 July 2017 Belarus
25 May 2017 Brazil
1 June 2017 Germany
1 July 2017 Great Britain
26 October 2017 Hong Kong
17 March 2017 India
18 May 2017 Indonesia
27 July 2017 Kazakhstan
20 April 2017 Netherlands
2 March 2017 Romania 15
31 May 2017 South Korea
3 March 2017 USA
27 July 2017 Ukraine
12 May 2017 Viet Nam
MPAA PG-13
Budget $5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $16,373,843
Production Awesomeness Films, Jon Shestack Productions
Also known as
Before I Fall, Si no despierto, Le dernier jour de ma vie, Wenn du stirbst, zieht dein ganzes Leben an dir vorbei, sagen sie, Antes de Vos Deixar, Antes que Eu Vá, Ben Ölmeden Önce, Enne kui ma langen, Không Có Ngày Mai, Lifnei she'epol, Mielőtt elmegyek, Prima di domani, Zanim odejdę, Πριν φύγω, Матрица времени, Матриця часу, Преди да падна, ビフォア・アイ・フォール, 還有機會說再見
Director
Ry Russo-Young
Ry Russo-Young
Cast
Zoey Deutch
Zoey Deutch
Halston Sage
Halston Sage
Jennifer Beals
Jennifer Beals
Logan Miller
Logan Miller
Elena Kampouris
Elena Kampouris
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Before I Fall
Happy Death Day 7.1
Happy Death Day (2017)
Source Code 7.8
Source Code (2011)
Paper Towns 6.6
Paper Towns (2015)
All the Bright Places 6.6
All the Bright Places (2020)
Five Feet Apart 7.8
Five Feet Apart (2019)
Buffaloed 6.2
Buffaloed (2019)
Every Day 6.8
Every Day (2018)
Set It Up 6.5
Set It Up (2018)
Time Freak 5.9
Time Freak (2018)
The Year Of Spectacular Men 5.7
The Year Of Spectacular Men (2017)
The Book of Henry 6.7
The Book of Henry (2017)
Everything, Everything 6.9
Everything, Everything (2017)
Film in Collections
Film Adaptations of Literary Works Film Adaptations of Literary Works
Psychological Thriller Movies Psychological Thriller Movies

Film rating

6.9
Rate 28 votes
6.4 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2054
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Film Reviews

Анна Пермякова 21 May 2017, 16:20
Live, as you gonna die tommorow
Все, что ты делаешь сегодня, важно. На один миг, а может, и на вечность. Именно с этих слов начинается и ими же… Read more…
КиноМюсли 28 July 2017, 19:04
ПОДРОСТКОВЫЙ "ДЕНЬ СУРКА"
Обзор людей, ничего не понимающих в рецензиях на фильмы. «Матрица времени» (Наше мнение может отличаться от… Read more…
Quotes
[first lines]
Samantha Kingston [voiceover] Maybe for you there's a tomorrow. Maybe for *you*, there's 1,000 or 3,000, or 10... So much time, you can bathe in it. So much time, you can waste it. But for some of us, there's only today, and what you do today matters - in the moment, and maybe into infinity... But I didn't know any of that... Until right before I fell.
Film Trailers All trailers
Before I Fall - trailer in russian
Before I Fall Trailer in russian
Before I Fall - trailer
Before I Fall Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Listen to the
soundtrack Before I Fall
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zolotoy dubl
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more