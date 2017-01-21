February 12 is just another day in Sam's charmed life, until it turns out to be her last. Stuck reliving her last day over and over, Sam untangles the mystery around her death and discovers everything she's losing.
ProductionAwesomeness Films, Jon Shestack Productions
Before I Fall, Si no despierto, Le dernier jour de ma vie, Wenn du stirbst, zieht dein ganzes Leben an dir vorbei, sagen sie, Antes de Vos Deixar, Antes que Eu Vá, Ben Ölmeden Önce, Enne kui ma langen, Không Có Ngày Mai, Lifnei she'epol, Mielőtt elmegyek, Prima di domani, Zanim odejdę, Πριν φύγω, Матрица времени, Матриця часу, Преди да падна, ビフォア・アイ・フォール, 還有機會說再見
[first lines]
Samantha Kingston[voiceover]Maybe for you there's a tomorrow. Maybe for *you*, there's 1,000 or 3,000, or 10... So much time, you can bathe in it. So much time, you can waste it. But for some of us, there's only today, and what you do today matters - in the moment, and maybe into infinity... But I didn't know any of that... Until right before I fell.
