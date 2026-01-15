Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Recruited
1 poster
Going 12
Not going 3
Kinoafisha Films Recruited

Recruited

Zaverbovannyy
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 12
Not going 3

Synopsis

Andrey Romanov finds himself at the epicenter of a clash between Russian and Western intelligence services. Together with his team of top Russian special agents, he is recruited by GRU officer Maksim Kolosov for a special mission into enemy territory. The group's goal is to find out what is happening in a secret laboratory near the border of the country, where work is underway on a new biological weapon. Andrey also has a personal goal - revenge. The enemy's team is led by his father's killer. Andrey's group is completely secret; almost no one knows about its true purpose. Everything does not go according to plan when it becomes clear that there is a "mole" among them.

Recruited - trailer
Recruited  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 15 January 2026
Release date
15 January 2026 Russia Атмосфера Кино
Worldwide Gross $22,865
Production Fenix Cinema Production, Goldfield Entertainment
Also known as
Zaverbovannyy, Завербованный
Director
Andrey Panteleev
Andrey Panteleev
Cast
Aleksandr Zlatopolskiy
Aleksandr Zlatopolskiy
Anastasiya Chernikova
Anastasiya Chernikova
Ivan Okhlobystin
Ivan Okhlobystin
Danila Yakushev
Danila Yakushev
Aleksei Kravchenko
Aleksei Kravchenko
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.9
Rate 11 votes
4.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Recruited - trailer
Recruited Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more