Andrey Romanov finds himself at the epicenter of a clash between Russian and Western intelligence services. Together with his team of top Russian special agents, he is recruited by GRU officer Maksim Kolosov for a special mission into enemy territory. The group's goal is to find out what is happening in a secret laboratory near the border of the country, where work is underway on a new biological weapon. Andrey also has a personal goal - revenge. The enemy's team is led by his father's killer. Andrey's group is completely secret; almost no one knows about its true purpose. Everything does not go according to plan when it becomes clear that there is a "mole" among them.
|15 January 2026
|Russia
|Атмосфера Кино