Poster of Moscow Secrets. Seven Sisters
Moscow Secrets. Seven Sisters

Moscow Secrets. Seven Sisters

Московские тайны. Семь сестер 18+
Synopsis

A lonely old lady is found dead in her apartment in the high-rise building on Kotelnitcheskaya embankment. This woman used to be the famous soviet ballet prima. Nothing was stolen from the apartment, the door wasn't broken, but there is a cry for help written by fingers on the window glass. Investigator Anastasia Vyazemskaya is looking for a motive of this strange crime when another person becomes a victim of the mysterious murderer. Very soon she finds out that something strange is happening in famous Moscow high-risers. The buildings called "Seven sisters" are connected mysteriously, and Anastasia will have to unravel this mystery.

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2018
Production Prior
Also known as
Moskovskie Tayny. Sem sester, Moscow Secrets. Seven Sisters, Московские тайны - 2. Семь сестёр
Director
Aleksandr Barshak
Aleksandr Barshak
Cast
Anna Starshenbaum
Anna Starshenbaum
Yevgeny Pronin
Yevgeny Pronin
Aleksey Makarov
Aleksey Makarov
Ivan Zhvakin
Ivan Zhvakin
Vladislav Vetrov
Vladislav Vetrov
Cast and Crew
Film rating

4.0
Rate 13 votes
5.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Stills
