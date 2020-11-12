5.1Quintet
Quintet, 1979
USA / Detective, Sci-Fi / 18+
Synopsis
During a future ice age, dying humanity occupies its remaining time by playing a board game called "Quintet." For one small group, this obsession is not enough; they play the game with living pieces ... and only the winner survives.
Cast
Vittorio Gassman
St. Christopher
Fernando Rey
Grigor
Brigitte Fossey
Vivia
Nina van Pallandt
Deuca
David Langton
Goldstar
Thomas Hill
Francha
Craig Richard Nelson
Redstone
Director Robert Altman
Writer Frank Barhydt, Robert Altman, Patricia Resnick, Lionel Chetwynd
Composer Tom Pierson
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 1979
World premiere 9 February 1979
Release date
|9 February 1979
|Russia
|18+
|29 April 1979
|Italy
|9 February 1979
|Kazakhstan
|9 February 1979
|USA
|9 February 1979
|Ukraine
MPAA R
Production Lion's Gate Films
Also known as
Quintet, Quinteto, Quintett, Квинтет, Beşli, Det dödliga spelet, Kouinteto, Kvintett, Kvintetti, Kwintet, Livsfarlig spill, Quintet - Det dødelige spillet, Quintet - Det dödliga spelet, クインテット
Updated 12 November 2020
Quotes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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