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Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Quintet
5.1
Kinoafisha Films Quintet
5.1

Quintet

, 1979
Quintet
USA / Detective, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of Quintet
5.1

Synopsis

During a future ice age, dying humanity occupies its remaining time by playing a board game called "Quintet." For one small group, this obsession is not enough; they play the game with living pieces ... and only the winner survives.

Cast

Paul Newman
Paul Newman
Essex
Vittorio Gassman
St. Christopher
Fernando Rey
Grigor
Bibi Andersson
Bibi Andersson
Ambrosia
Brigitte Fossey
Vivia
Nina van Pallandt
Deuca
David Langton
Goldstar
Thomas Hill
Francha
Monique Mercure
Redstone's Mate
Craig Richard Nelson
Redstone
Director Robert Altman
Writer Frank Barhydt, Robert Altman, Patricia Resnick, Lionel Chetwynd
Composer Tom Pierson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 1979
World premiere 9 February 1979
Release date
9 February 1979 Russia 18+
29 April 1979 Italy
9 February 1979 Kazakhstan
9 February 1979 USA
9 February 1979 Ukraine
MPAA R
Production Lion's Gate Films
Also known as
Quintet, Quinteto, Quintett, Квинтет, Beşli, Det dödliga spelet, Kouinteto, Kvintett, Kvintetti, Kwintet, Livsfarlig spill, Quintet - Det dødelige spillet, Quintet - Det dödliga spelet, クインテット

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
5 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Saint Christopher You'll never understand the scheme until you're part of the scheme.
Essex Are you telling me I will be?
Saint Christopher Yes, at the exact moment it will be too late.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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