As you can see there's nothing there, right? Nothing. Nothing, nothing, nothing. That white image was right about there. It was a life-size image. And I saw her clear as day, and could see just white coming towards me. But the worst thing about is, I could hear no footsteps.

tunnel dweller As you can see there's nothing there, right? Nothing. Nothing, nothing, nothing. That white image was right about there. It was a life-size image. And I saw her clear as day, and could see just white coming towards me. But the worst thing about is, I could hear no footsteps.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.