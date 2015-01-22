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Poster of Above and Below
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Above and Below
6.6

Above and Below

, 2015
Above and Below
Switzerland, Germany, USA / Documentary, Drama, Detective, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Above and Below
6.6

Cast

Nicolas Steiner
Edward Cardenas
Self
Cynthia Goodwin
Self
Richard F. Ethredge
Self
April Davis
Self
Nora Swisher
Self
Diane Turnshek
Self
Derek Pelland
Self
Erick Tijerno
Self
John J. Reynolds
Self
David B. Reesey
Self
Director Nicolas Steiner
Writer Nicolas Steiner
Composer John Gürtler, Jan Miserre, Paradox Paradise, Lars Voges
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Switzerland / Germany / USA
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 22 January 2015
World premiere 22 January 2015
Release date
26 January 2015 Russia 16+
22 January 2015 Denmark 11
25 February 2016 Germany
26 January 2015 Kazakhstan
22 January 2015 Netherlands
22 January 2015 Romania 12
26 January 2015 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $1,189
Production 3sat, Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg, Flying Moon Filmproduktion
Also known as
Above and Below, Iznad i ispod, Powyżej/poniżej

Film rating

6.6
Rate 11 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021

Quotes

[first lines]
tunnel dweller As you can see there's nothing there, right? Nothing. Nothing, nothing, nothing. That white image was right about there. It was a life-size image. And I saw her clear as day, and could see just white coming towards me. But the worst thing about is, I could hear no footsteps.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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