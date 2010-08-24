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Poster of Abandoned
5.8
Abandoned - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Abandoned
5.8

Abandoned

, 2010
Abandoned
USA / Action, Thriller, Drama, Detective / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Abandoned
5.8
Abandoned - Trailer
Abandoned  Trailer

Cast

Brittany Murphy
Brittany Murphy
Mary Walsh
Dean Cain
Dean Cain
Kevin Peterson
Mimi Rogers
Mimi Rogers
Victoria Markham
Peter Bogdanovich
Peter Bogdanovich
Dr. Markus Bensley
Kristen Kerr
Stan Bly
John
Jay Pickett
Detective Franklin
Tim Thomerson
Cooper
Scott Anthony Leet
John Holloway
America Young
Amanda
Tara Subkoff
Nurse Anna
Director Michael Feifer
Writer Peter Sullivan, Jeffrey Schenck
Composer Andres Boulton
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 24 August 2010
Release date
24 August 2010 Russia 16+
7 April 2011 Germany
24 August 2010 Kazakhstan
5 August 2012 Portugal
24 August 2010 USA
24 August 2010 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Production Renegade Pictures (I), ARO Entertainment, Barnholtz Entertainment
Also known as
Abandoned, Abandonada, Abandoned - Amore e inganno, Bez śladu, Bỏ Rơi, Busca Alucinante, Egyedül a világ ellen, I anazitisi, Kayıp, Mahajäetud, Mystérieuse disparition, Ohne jede Spur, Η αναζήτηση, Безудержная, В неизвестност, 屍蹤

Film rating

5.8
Rate 13 votes
5.1 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Abandoned - Trailer
Abandoned Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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