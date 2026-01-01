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Poster of The Medusa Touch
7.1
Kinoafisha Films The Medusa Touch
7.1

The Medusa Touch

, 1978
The Medusa Touch
France, Great Britain / Detective, Thriller, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Medusa Touch
7.1

Synopsis

Psychological thriller about a novelist, a telekinetic, who causes disasters simply by thinking about them.

Cast

Richard Burton
Richard Burton
John Morlar
Lino Ventura
Lino Ventura
Detective-inspector Brunel
Lee Remick
Lee Remick
Dr. Zonfeld
Harry Andrews
Assistant Commissioner
Alan Badel
Quinton - Barrister
Marie-Christine Barrault
Patricia Morlar
Jeremy Brett
Edward Parrish
Michael Hordern
Altropos - Fortune Teller
Gordon Jackson
Dr. Johnson
Michael Byrne
Sgt. Duff
Director Jack Gold
Writer John Briley, Peter Van Greenaway
Composer Michael J. Lewis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 1978
World premiere 13 April 1978
Release date
14 April 1978 Russia 16+
1 February 1979 Austria 12
12 November 1978 France
13 April 1978 Great Britain
14 April 1978 Kazakhstan
31 August 1978 Netherlands
14 April 1978 USA
14 April 1978 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Production Coatesgold, ITC Entertainment, Bulldog
Also known as
The Medusa Touch, La grande menace, O Toque da Medusa, Toque satánico, A medúza pillantása, Alarma: catástrofe, Atingerea meduzei, Den mand er farlig, Denne mann er farlig, Der Schrecken der Medusa, Die Schrecken der Medusa, Dotek Medusy, Dotek Medúzy, Dotknięcie Meduzy, Dotyk Medúzy, El abrazo de la medusa, El toque de Medusa, Il tocco della medusa, Kyôfu no maryoku: Medyûsa tatchi, Mannen som inte kunde dö, Medusa, Medusa Touch: Die Schrecken der Medusa, Medusan kosketus, Meduusan kosketus, Satánico, Το χτύπημα της Μέδουσας, Докосване от медуза, Прикосновение медузы, 恐怖の魔力/メドゥーサ・タッチ, 魔力, Dotek Meduzy, 메두사

Film rating

7.1
Rate 11 votes
6.9 IMDb

Quotes

Doctor Zonfeld [describing Morlar to Brunel] Most of my patients find the world too much for them. He was too much for the world.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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