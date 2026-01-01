The Medusa Touch, La grande menace, O Toque da Medusa, Toque satánico, A medúza pillantása, Alarma: catástrofe, Atingerea meduzei, Den mand er farlig, Denne mann er farlig, Der Schrecken der Medusa, Die Schrecken der Medusa, Dotek Medusy, Dotek Medúzy, Dotknięcie Meduzy, Dotyk Medúzy, El abrazo de la medusa, El toque de Medusa, Il tocco della medusa, Kyôfu no maryoku: Medyûsa tatchi, Mannen som inte kunde dö, Medusa, Medusa Touch: Die Schrecken der Medusa, Medusan kosketus, Meduusan kosketus, Satánico, Το χτύπημα της Μέδουσας, Докосване от медуза, Прикосновение медузы, 恐怖の魔力/メドゥーサ・タッチ, 魔力, Dotek Meduzy, 메두사
Film rating
7.1
Rate11 votes
6.9IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Doctor Zonfeld[describing Morlar to Brunel]Most of my patients find the world too much for them. He was too much for the world.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.