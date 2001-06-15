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4.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Scam
4.4
Scam
, 2001
Afera
Russia / Detective / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
4.4
Cast
Anna Arlanova
Vladimir Simonov
Emmanuil Vitorgan
Mariya Golubkina
Pavel Sborshchikov
Vladimir Shchegolkov
Yuriy Sysoev
Oleg Valkman
Aleksandr Lazarev
Pavel Yegorov
Anna Slyudikova
Elena Golyanova
Director
Yevgeny Lavrentyev
Writer
Yevgeny Lavrentyev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2001
World premiere
15 June 2001
Release date
15 June 2001
Russia
16+
Production
Alchemy-Film
Also known as
Afera, The Scam, Афера, Всё, что у тебя есть, Куда дует ветер
More
Film rating
4.4
Rate
10
votes
4.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
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