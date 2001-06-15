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Poster of Scam
4.4
Kinoafisha Films Scam
4.4

Scam

, 2001
Afera
Russia / Detective / 18+
Poster of Scam
4.4

Cast

Anna Arlanova
Anna Arlanova
Vladimir Simonov
Vladimir Simonov
Emmanuil Vitorgan
Emmanuil Vitorgan
Mariya Golubkina
Mariya Golubkina
Pavel Sborshchikov
Vladimir Shchegolkov
Vladimir Shchegolkov
Yuriy Sysoev
Oleg Valkman
Oleg Valkman
Aleksandr Lazarev
Aleksandr Lazarev
Pavel Yegorov
Anna Slyudikova
Elena Golyanova
Elena Golyanova
Director Yevgeny Lavrentyev
Writer Yevgeny Lavrentyev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2001
World premiere 15 June 2001
Release date
15 June 2001 Russia 16+
Production Alchemy-Film
Also known as
Afera, The Scam, Афера, Всё, что у тебя есть, Куда дует ветер

Film rating

4.4
Rate 10 votes
4.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
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