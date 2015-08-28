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Poster of Dusha shpiona
5.9
Dusha shpiona - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Dusha shpiona
5.9

Dusha shpiona

, 2015
Dusha shpiona
Russia / Detective, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Dusha shpiona
5.9
Dusha shpiona - Trailer
Dusha shpiona  Trailer

Synopsis

Film tells the story of a Russian spy to performing a task in London. The main character has to solve complex problems related to the very essence of the work of a spy: bribery, blackmail and even murder.

Cast

Penny Judd
Glenn Webster
Hannah Blamires
Chris Cowlin
Marina Aleksandrova
Marina Aleksandrova
Brigite
Andrey Chernyshov
Andrey Chernyshov
Alex Wilkie
Malcolm McDowell
Malcolm McDowell
Henry
Daniil Spivakovsky
Daniil Spivakovsky
Eugene Lander
Kristina Brodskaya
Kristina Brodskaya
Olga Drozdova
Olga Drozdova
Fyodor Bondarchuk
Fyodor Bondarchuk
Zasuhin
Elo Cinquanta
Katia
Director Vladimir Bortko
Writer Vladimir Bortko, Sebastian Maharg, Jeremy Noble
Composer Igor Krutoy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 28 August 2015
Release date
8 October 2015 Russia Ленфильм 16+
8 October 2015 Belarus
28 August 2015 Canada
8 October 2015 Kazakhstan
8 October 2015 Ukraine
Budget $10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $20,670
Production Three T Productions, Art4noise, Celtic Films Entertainment
Also known as
Dusha shpiona, Soul of a Spy, Dusza szpiega, The Soul of a Spy, Душа шпиона, Душата на шпионина

Film rating

5.9
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4.9 IMDb
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