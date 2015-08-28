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Dusha shpiona
5.9
Dusha shpiona
, 2015
Dusha shpiona
Russia / Detective, Drama / 18+
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5.9
Dusha shpiona
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Synopsis
Film tells the story of a Russian spy to performing a task in London. The main character has to solve complex problems related to the very essence of the work of a spy: bribery, blackmail and even murder.
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Cast
Penny Judd
Glenn Webster
Hannah Blamires
Chris Cowlin
Marina Aleksandrova
Brigite
Andrey Chernyshov
Alex Wilkie
Malcolm McDowell
Henry
Daniil Spivakovsky
Eugene Lander
Kristina Brodskaya
Olga Drozdova
Fyodor Bondarchuk
Zasuhin
Elo Cinquanta
Katia
Director
Vladimir Bortko
Writer
Vladimir Bortko
,
Sebastian Maharg
,
Jeremy Noble
Composer
Igor Krutoy
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
2 hours 5 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
28 August 2015
Release date
8 October 2015
Russia
Ленфильм
16+
8 October 2015
Belarus
28 August 2015
Canada
8 October 2015
Kazakhstan
8 October 2015
Ukraine
Budget
$10,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$20,670
Production
Three T Productions, Art4noise, Celtic Films Entertainment
Also known as
Dusha shpiona, Soul of a Spy, Dusza szpiega, The Soul of a Spy, Душа шпиона, Душата на шпионина
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5.9
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