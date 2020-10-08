Spain, Germany, France / Drama, Detective, Thriller / 18+
5.5
Synopsis
A successful architect is approached on his trip to the Paris Airport by a chatty girl. Although the meeting seems fortuitous, soon there be a turn that will transform the encounter into something much more sinister and criminal.
ProductionBarry Films, ESCAC Films, Hessen-Invest Film
Also known as
A Perfect Enemy, Cosmética del enemigo, Cosmètica de l'enemic, Inimiga Perfeita, Kara Sohbet, Kosmetik des Bösen, Savršen neprijatelj, Um Inimigo Perfeito, Wróg doskonały, Идеальный враг, ロスト・ボディ ～消失～, 完美的敵人
Film rating
5.5
Rate10 votes
5.5IMDb
Updated 5 October 2023
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.