Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of A Perfect Enemy
5.5
Kinoafisha Films A Perfect Enemy
5.5

A Perfect Enemy

, 2020
A Perfect Enemy
Spain, Germany, France / Drama, Detective, Thriller / 18+
Poster of A Perfect Enemy
5.5

Synopsis

A successful architect is approached on his trip to the Paris Airport by a chatty girl. Although the meeting seems fortuitous, soon there be a turn that will transform the encounter into something much more sinister and criminal.

Cast

Tomasz Kot
Tomasz Kot
Jeremiasz Angust
Marta Nieto
Marta Nieto
Isabelle
Dominique Pinon
Dominique Pinon
Jean Rosen
Athena Strates
Texel Textor
Felizia Trube
Little Texel
Julian Helmes
Little Angust
Freyja Simpson
Feline
Sebastian Ghandchi
Taxi Driver
Nerea Jordana
Airline Hostess
Götz Vogel von Vogelstein
Texel's Stepfather
Director Kike Maillo
Writer Kike Maillo, Cristina Clemente, Fernando Navarro, Amélie Nothomb
Composer Alex Baranowski
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain / Germany / France
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 8 October 2020
World premiere 8 October 2020
Release date
29 December 2021 France 12
4 November 2021 Germany 16
Worldwide Gross $7,113
Production Barry Films, ESCAC Films, Hessen-Invest Film
Also known as
A Perfect Enemy, Cosmética del enemigo, Cosmètica de l'enemic, Inimiga Perfeita, Kara Sohbet, Kosmetik des Bösen, Savršen neprijatelj, Um Inimigo Perfeito, Wróg doskonały, Идеальный враг, ロスト・ボディ ～消失～, 完美的敵人

Film rating

5.5
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Updated 5 October 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Hive
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more