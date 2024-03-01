In the streets of Gorakhpur, Saurya, brilliantly portrayed by Saugat Malla, grapples with his troubled mind, haunted by a difficult past. After 1 year of disappearance, his brother and friend, Nisan (Najir Hussen), embark on a quest to find him. As Nisan delves into Saurya's history, a touching story unfolds, involving a mysterious girl named Chandani (Malika Mahat). 'The Unbreakable Agastya - Chapter 1' takes us on a journey through fractured memories and unveils the strong bond between two brothers, revealing the secrets that shaped Saurya's fragile state.
|8 March 2024
|Great Britain
|15
|8 March 2024
|Ireland
|1 March 2024
|Nepal
|7 March 2024
|UAE
|18TC