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Poster of Agastya - Chapter 1
8.4
Kinoafisha Films Agastya - Chapter 1
8.4

Agastya - Chapter 1

, 2024
Agastya - Chapter 1
Nepal / Action, Detective, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Agastya - Chapter 1
8.4

Synopsis

In the streets of Gorakhpur, Saurya, brilliantly portrayed by Saugat Malla, grapples with his troubled mind, haunted by a difficult past. After 1 year of disappearance, his brother and friend, Nisan (Najir Hussen), embark on a quest to find him. As Nisan delves into Saurya's history, a touching story unfolds, involving a mysterious girl named Chandani (Malika Mahat). 'The Unbreakable Agastya - Chapter 1' takes us on a journey through fractured memories and unveils the strong bond between two brothers, revealing the secrets that shaped Saurya's fragile state.

Cast

Saugat Malla
Najir Hussain
Nischal Basnet
Malika Mahat
Pramod Agrahari
Bijay Baral
Ben Basnet
Rabindra Jha
Uttam Raj Pandey
Raam
Director Saurav Chaudhary
Writer Saurav Chaudhary
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Nepal
Runtime 2 hours 48 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 1 March 2024
Release date
8 March 2024 Great Britain 15
8 March 2024 Ireland
1 March 2024 Nepal
7 March 2024 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $15,941
Production 7 Seas Entertainment, Dark Horse Entertainment
Also known as
Agastya - Chapter 1, The Unbreakable Agastya: Chapter 1, The Unbreakable Agastya – Chapter 1

Film rating

8.4
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Updated 5 March 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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