Poster of The Ballad of a Small Player
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Ballad of a Small Player

The Ballad of a Small Player

The Ballad of a Small Player - teaser
Country Germany
Production year 2025
Online premiere 28 October 2025
World premiere 29 August 2025
Release date
16 October 2025 Germany
17 October 2025 Great Britain
17 October 2025 Spain
29 October 2025 Thailand
15 October 2025 USA
Production Good Chaos, Nine Hours, Stigma Films
Also known as
Ballad of a Small Player, 小人物之歌, Balada de Um Jogador, Ballada o drobnym karciarzu, Maldita suerte, Баллада о маленьком игроке
Director
Edward Berger
Cast
Colin Farrell
Tilda Swinton
Jason J. Tobin
Chen Fala
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.9
Rate 13 votes
6.2 IMDb
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers All trailers
The Ballad of a Small Player - teaser
The Ballad of a Small Player Teaser
Stills
