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Poster of Coma
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Coma
6.9

Coma

, 1978
Coma
USA / Detective, Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Coma
6.9

Synopsis

When a young female doctor notices an unnatural amount of comas occurring in her hospital she uncovers a horrible conspiracy.

Cast

Geneviève Bujold
Michael Douglas
Michael Douglas
Elizabeth Ashley
Elizabeth Ashley
Rip Torn
Richard Widmark
Richard Widmark
Lois Chiles
Director Michael Crichton
Writer Michael Crichton, Robin Cook
Composer Jerry Goldsmith
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 1978
World premiere 6 January 1978
Release date
6 January 1978 Russia 16+
28 June 1978 France
25 August 1978 Germany
14 October 1978 Greece
2 July 1981 Hungary
2 March 1979 Ireland 15
28 October 1978 Japan G
6 January 1978 Kazakhstan
13 July 1978 Netherlands
1 March 1981 Poland 12
6 January 1978 USA
6 January 1978 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $4,500,000
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
Coma, Кома, Koma, Kóma, Kooma, Morts suspectes, Coma profondo, Kôma, Koma - na meji smrti, Śpiączka, To mystirio tou thalamou 8, V kómatu, Το μυστήριο του θαλάμου 8, コーマ, 八號房禁地

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb

Quotes

Dr. Susan Wheeler Jim, I know it sounds silly but, supposing you wanted to put people into a coma, what would you do?
Jim You mean on purpose?
Pathology Resident #2 Diethyl para-amino tannadol.
Jim No, no, leaves a serum trace.
Pathology Resident #2 Yeah, if you know to look for it.
Jim But it also peaks alk phos. That's a real giveaway. Besides, who can get tannadol?
Pathology Resident #2 Well, then you can use paradine.
Jim No, it has a taste. We'd all make great murderers. I mean, who knows better about murder than a pathologist?
Pathology Resident #2 It sure keeps my wife in line.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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