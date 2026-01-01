Dr. Susan Wheeler
Jim, I know it sounds silly but, supposing you wanted to put people into a coma, what would you do?
Jim
You mean on purpose?
Pathology Resident #2
Diethyl para-amino tannadol.
Jim
No, no, leaves a serum trace.
Pathology Resident #2
Yeah, if you know to look for it.
Jim
But it also peaks alk phos. That's a real giveaway. Besides, who can get tannadol?
Pathology Resident #2
Well, then you can use paradine.
Jim
No, it has a taste. We'd all make great murderers. I mean, who knows better about murder than a pathologist?
Pathology Resident #2
It sure keeps my wife in line.