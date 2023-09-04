Cast
Angel Aquino
Conchita Novela
Kathryn Bernardo
Mercedes Novela
Dolly de Leon
Molly Suzara
Cast and Crew
Director
Petersen Vargas
Writer
Marionne Dominique Mancol, Jonathan Albano, Daniel Saniana
Composer
Andrew Florentino
Film details
Country
Philippines
Runtime
2 hours 5 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
27 December 2023
World premiere
4 September 2023
Release date
|19 October 2023
|Australia
|
|
|5 October 2023
|Bahrain
|
|
|6 October 2023
|Canada
|
|
|14 October 2023
|Great Britain
|
|15
|19 October 2023
|New Zealand
|
|
|13 October 2023
|Northern Mariana Islands
|
|
|5 October 2023
|Oman
|
|
|27 September 2023
|Philippines
|
|R-13
|5 October 2023
|Qatar
|
|
|5 October 2023
|UAE
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$109,713
Production
ABS-CBN Film Productions, Star Cinema
Also known as
A Very Good Girl, Una chica muy buena, Uma Boa Moça