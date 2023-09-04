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Poster of A Very Good Girl
7.0
Kinoafisha Films A Very Good Girl
7.0

A Very Good Girl

, 2023
A Very Good Girl
Philippines / Comedy, Drama, Detective / 18+
Poster of A Very Good Girl
7.0

Synopsis

Tells the stories of two self-made women and follows them as they navigate their lives.

Cast

Donna Cariaga
Karen
Chienna Filomeno
Zab
Jake Ejercito
Charles
Angel Aquino
Conchita Novela
Kathryn Bernardo
Mercedes Novela
Dolly de Leon
Molly Suzara
Ana Abad Santos
Gene
Gillian Vicencio
Joenna
Kaori Oinuma
Rigel
Nour Hooshmand
Alma
Director Petersen Vargas
Writer Marionne Dominique Mancol, Jonathan Albano, Daniel Saniana
Composer Andrew Florentino
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Philippines
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 27 December 2023
World premiere 4 September 2023
Release date
19 October 2023 Australia
5 October 2023 Bahrain
6 October 2023 Canada
14 October 2023 Great Britain 15
19 October 2023 New Zealand
13 October 2023 Northern Mariana Islands
5 October 2023 Oman
27 September 2023 Philippines R-13
5 October 2023 Qatar
5 October 2023 UAE
Worldwide Gross $109,713
Production ABS-CBN Film Productions, Star Cinema
Also known as
A Very Good Girl, Una chica muy buena, Uma Boa Moça

Film rating

7.0
Rate 14 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 25 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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