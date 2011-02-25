Menu
Poster of Totally True Love
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Totally True Love

Totally True Love

Jorgen + Anne = sant 18+
Synopsis

A 10-year-old Norwegian girl falls in love for the first time. Her friends confront their own feelings as they witness her no-holds-barred battle with a rival student for the affections of a boy who moves into town.
Country Norway
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 25 February 2011
Release date
16 March 2012 Austria
11 January 2012 Germany
25 February 2011 Norway
3 March 2011 USA
Budget 18,000,000 NOK
Worldwide Gross $2,221,278
Production Cinenord, Film Fund FUZZ
Also known as
Jørgen + Anne = sant, Totally True Love, Superechte liefde, Absolutnie prawdziwa miłość, Anne elsker Jørgen, Anne liebt Philipp, Igazi őrült szerelem, Il primo amore di Anne, Jörgen + Anne = sant, Jörgen + Anne = totta, Tõeline armastus, Йорген + Анна = любовь, 真実の恋
Director
Anne Sewitsky
Anne Sewitsky
Cast
Otto Garli
Maria Annette Tanderø Berglyd
Aurora Bach Rodal
Vilde Fredriksen Verlo
Kristin Langsrud
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.8
Rate 15 votes
6.8 IMDb
