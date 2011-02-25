A 10-year-old Norwegian girl falls in love for the first time. Her friends confront their own feelings as they witness her no-holds-barred battle with a rival student for the affections of a boy who moves into town.
CountryNorway
Runtime1 hour 23 minutes
Production year2011
World premiere25 February 2011
Release date
16 March 2012
Austria
11 January 2012
Germany
25 February 2011
Norway
3 March 2011
USA
Budget18,000,000 NOK
Worldwide Gross$2,221,278
ProductionCinenord, Film Fund FUZZ
Also known as
Jørgen + Anne = sant, Totally True Love, Superechte liefde, Absolutnie prawdziwa miłość, Anne elsker Jørgen, Anne liebt Philipp, Igazi őrült szerelem, Il primo amore di Anne, Jörgen + Anne = sant, Jörgen + Anne = totta, Tõeline armastus, Йорген + Анна = любовь, 真実の恋