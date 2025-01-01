Menu
Stariki-polkovniki
Stariki-polkovniki
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Detective
Country
Ukraine
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2007
Production
Faino-company, Film.ua
Also known as
Stariki-polkovniki, Старики-полковники, Старі полковники
Director
Andrey Benkendorf
Cast
Natalja Aleksandrovna Goedkova
Sergey Nikonenko
Bohdan Stupka
Lev Durov
Anatoliy Khostikoyev
Cast and Crew
Film rating
4.9
Rate
10
votes
4.6
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
