Country Ukraine
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2007
Production Faino-company, Film.ua
Stariki-polkovniki, Старики-полковники, Старі полковники
Director
Andrey Benkendorf
Cast
Anatoliy Khostikoyev
Similar films for Stariki-polkovniki
Four Sheets of Plywood or Two Murders in the Bar 5.2
Four Sheets of Plywood or Two Murders in the Bar (1992)
Murder in Winter Yalta 5.4
Murder in Winter Yalta (2006)
Almazy shakha 5.2
Almazy shakha (1992)
Bes v rebro 5.8
Bes v rebro (1990)

Film rating

4.9
Rate 10 votes
4.6 IMDb
