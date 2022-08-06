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Poster of Medusa Deluxe
6.1
Medusa Deluxe - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Medusa Deluxe
6.1

Medusa Deluxe

, 2022
Medusa Deluxe
Great Britain / Drama, Detective / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Medusa Deluxe
6.1
Medusa Deluxe - Trailer
Medusa Deluxe  Trailer

Synopsis

A murder mystery set in a competitive hairdressing competition. Extravagance and excess collide, as the death of one of their own sows seeds of division in a community whose passion for hair verges on obsession.

Cast

Clare Perkins
Cleve
Kayla Meikle
Divine
Lilit Lesser
Angie
Debris Stevenson
Etsy
Anita-Joy Uwajeh
Luke Pasqualino
Angel
Heider Ali
Gac
Kae Alexander
Kae Alexander
Inez
Harriet Webb
Kendra
Nicholas Karimi
Patricio
Darrell D'Silva
Darrell D'Silva
Rene
Director Thomas Hardiman
Writer Thomas Hardiman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 4 August 2023
World premiere 6 August 2022
Release date
15 June 2023 Brazil 12
8 June 2023 Chile
8 June 2023 Germany 12
9 June 2023 Great Britain 15
4 August 2023 Ireland 18
11 August 2023 Kyrgyzstan
16 March 2023 Lithuania N13
8 June 2023 Mexico B-15
12 October 2023 Netherlands 16
1 September 2023 Poland 16
28 July 2023 Spain
11 August 2023 Uzbekistan
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $68,560
Production BBC Film, British Film Institute (BFI), EMU Films
Also known as
Medusa Deluxe, Medusa Deluxe: Asesinato, Obsesión, Peinados, Medúza Deluxe, Медуза делюкс, メドゥーサ デラックス, 奢华美杜莎, MD, 메두사 디럭스

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 19 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Medusa Deluxe - Trailer
Medusa Deluxe Trailer
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