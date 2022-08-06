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6.1
Kinoafisha
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Medusa Deluxe
6.1
Medusa Deluxe
, 2022
Medusa Deluxe
Great Britain / Drama, Detective / 18+
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6.1
Medusa Deluxe
Trailer
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Synopsis
A murder mystery set in a competitive hairdressing competition. Extravagance and excess collide, as the death of one of their own sows seeds of division in a community whose passion for hair verges on obsession.
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Cast
Clare Perkins
Cleve
Kayla Meikle
Divine
Lilit Lesser
Angie
Debris Stevenson
Etsy
Anita-Joy Uwajeh
Luke Pasqualino
Angel
Heider Ali
Gac
Kae Alexander
Inez
Harriet Webb
Kendra
Nicholas Karimi
Patricio
Darrell D'Silva
Rene
Director
Thomas Hardiman
Writer
Thomas Hardiman
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 41 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
4 August 2023
World premiere
6 August 2022
Release date
15 June 2023
Brazil
12
8 June 2023
Chile
8 June 2023
Germany
12
9 June 2023
Great Britain
15
4 August 2023
Ireland
18
11 August 2023
Kyrgyzstan
16 March 2023
Lithuania
N13
8 June 2023
Mexico
B-15
12 October 2023
Netherlands
16
1 September 2023
Poland
16
28 July 2023
Spain
11 August 2023
Uzbekistan
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$68,560
Production
BBC Film, British Film Institute (BFI), EMU Films
Also known as
Medusa Deluxe, Medusa Deluxe: Asesinato, Obsesión, Peinados, Medúza Deluxe, Медуза делюкс, メドゥーサ デラックス, 奢华美杜莎, MD, 메두사 디럭스
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
6.1
IMDb
Updated 19 February 2026
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