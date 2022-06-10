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Poster of Next Exit
5.6
Next Exit - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Next Exit
5.6

Next Exit

, 2022
Next Exit
USA / Comedy, Detective, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Next Exit
5.6
Next Exit - Trailer
Next Exit  Trailer

Synopsis

In a world where ghosts are real and front-page news, a controversial new medical procedure allows people to peacefully kill themselves. In the midst of this breakthrough, two strangers travel cross country together to end their lives, only to unexpectedly find what they’ve been missing along the way.

Cast

Karen Gillan
Karen Gillan
Dr. Stevensen
Katie Parker
Katie Parker
Rose
Rahul Kohli
Rahul Kohli
Teddy
Rose McIver
Rose McIver
Tongai Arnold Chirisa
Gavin Powers
Reo
Joe Powers
Niko
Ty Molbak
Chad
Michael May
Congressman Lucas
Tessa Claire Hersh
Life Beyond Supporter
Jim Ortlieb
Milton
Angel Murphy
Reporter
Director Mali Elfman
Writer Mali Elfman
Composer Ariel Marx
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 4 November 2022
World premiere 10 June 2022
Release date
4 November 2022 USA
Worldwide Gross $4,742
Production Helmstreet Productions, No Traffic For Ghosts
Also known as
Next Exit, Następny świat, Próxima Saída, Между мирами, Следующий выход, 넥스트 엑시트

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 25 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Next Exit - Trailer
Next Exit Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Rose I've never been to a baseball game.
Teddy I've been to dozens.
Rose Wow, you really love baseball.
Teddy I hate baseball. It's the dumbest game ever. The entire sport is designed to make everybody else do nothing. The pitcher tries to throw the ball so the batter can't hit it. The batter tries to hit to ball out of the park so the catcher can't catch it. And the basemen guard the bases so the runners can't run. It's designed to make everybody stand around and do fuck-all.
Rose So why'd you go?
Teddy [pauses]
[shrugs]
Teddy 'Cause that's what you do.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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