Rose I've never been to a baseball game.

Teddy I've been to dozens.

Rose Wow, you really love baseball.

Teddy I hate baseball. It's the dumbest game ever. The entire sport is designed to make everybody else do nothing. The pitcher tries to throw the ball so the batter can't hit it. The batter tries to hit to ball out of the park so the catcher can't catch it. And the basemen guard the bases so the runners can't run. It's designed to make everybody stand around and do fuck-all.

Rose So why'd you go?

Teddy [pauses]

[shrugs]