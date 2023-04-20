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7.6
Kinoafisha
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Virupaksha
7.6
Virupaksha
, 2023
Virupaksha
India / Drama, Detective, Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.6
Synopsis
Mysterious deaths occur in a village due to an unknown person's occult practice. The whole town is scared of these killings. Will they find the person who causes the deaths? ,problems faced during the process is the rest of the story.
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Cast
Sai Dharam Tej
Surya
Samyuktha Menon
Nandini
Sunil
Abbai Raju
Ajay
Aghora
Brahmaji
RMP Doctor
Rajeev Kanakala
Harishchandra Prasad
Ravi Krishna
Bhairava
Ravi Krishna
Bhairava
Abhinav Gomatam
Kamal Kamaraju
Venkata Chalapathy
Sai Chand
Poojari
Director
Karthik Varma Dandu
Writer
Sukumar
,
Krushna Hari
Composer
B. Ajaneesh Loknath
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2023
Online premiere
21 May 2023
World premiere
20 April 2023
Release date
20 April 2023
Great Britain
15
21 April 2023
India
A
21 April 2023
Malaysia
P13
21 April 2023
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$88,527
Production
Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, Sukumar Writings
Also known as
Virupaksha, Mõistatuslikud surmad, विरूपाक्ष
More
Film rating
7.6
Rate
15
votes
7.2
IMDb
Updated 10 April 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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