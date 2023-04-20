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Poster of Virupaksha
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Virupaksha
7.6

Virupaksha

, 2023
Virupaksha
India / Drama, Detective, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Virupaksha
7.6

Synopsis

Mysterious deaths occur in a village due to an unknown person's occult practice. The whole town is scared of these killings. Will they find the person who causes the deaths? ,problems faced during the process is the rest of the story.

Cast

Sai Dharam Tej
Surya
Samyuktha Menon
Nandini
Sunil
Abbai Raju
Ajay
Aghora
Brahmaji
RMP Doctor
Rajeev Kanakala
Harishchandra Prasad
Ravi Krishna
Bhairava
Ravi Krishna
Bhairava
Abhinav Gomatam
Kamal Kamaraju
Venkata Chalapathy
Sai Chand
Poojari
Director Karthik Varma Dandu
Writer Sukumar, Krushna Hari
Composer B. Ajaneesh Loknath
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2023
Online premiere 21 May 2023
World premiere 20 April 2023
Release date
20 April 2023 Great Britain 15
21 April 2023 India A
21 April 2023 Malaysia P13
21 April 2023 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $88,527
Production Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, Sukumar Writings
Also known as
Virupaksha, Mõistatuslikud surmad, विरूपाक्ष

Film rating

7.6
Rate 15 votes
7.2 IMDb
Updated 10 April 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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