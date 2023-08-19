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6.0
Kinoafisha Films How She Caught a Killer
6.0

How She Caught a Killer

, 2023
How She Caught a Killer
USA / Detective / 18+
6.0

Synopsis

Follows Detective Linda Murphy, a newbie of the police academy who accidentally hears her boss, Detective David Goodman, talking about a serial murderer in the area who appears to be targeting sex workers.

Cast

Sarah Drew
Sarah Drew
Linda Murphy
Bradley Stryker
Bradley Stryker
Wilson
Eric Keenleyside
David Goodman
Barbara Tyson
Benita Ha
Jamall Johnson
Neil Carter
Donavon Stinson
Stan Peterson
Alec Santos
Officer Devin
Delilah Hamlin
Joyce Peterson
Julia Sarah Stone
Julia Sarah Stone
Shelly Ngo
Graeme Duffy
Coroner
Audre Steph
Crystal
Director Robin Hays
Writer Yuri Baranovsky, Angela Gulner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 19 August 2023
World premiere 19 August 2023
Production Novus Ordo Seclorum, Suspense Productions, Tiny Riot Entertainment
Also known as
How She Caught a Killer, Come ho catturato il serial killer, 追兇實錄

Film rating

6.0
Rate 15 votes
5.5 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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