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6.0
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How She Caught a Killer
6.0
How She Caught a Killer
, 2023
How She Caught a Killer
USA / Detective / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Filming locations
6.0
Synopsis
Follows Detective Linda Murphy, a newbie of the police academy who accidentally hears her boss, Detective David Goodman, talking about a serial murderer in the area who appears to be targeting sex workers.
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Cast
Sarah Drew
Linda Murphy
Bradley Stryker
Wilson
Eric Keenleyside
David Goodman
Barbara Tyson
Benita Ha
Jamall Johnson
Neil Carter
Donavon Stinson
Stan Peterson
Alec Santos
Officer Devin
Delilah Hamlin
Joyce Peterson
Julia Sarah Stone
Shelly Ngo
Graeme Duffy
Coroner
Audre Steph
Crystal
Director
Robin Hays
Writer
Yuri Baranovsky
,
Angela Gulner
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
19 August 2023
World premiere
19 August 2023
Production
Novus Ordo Seclorum, Suspense Productions, Tiny Riot Entertainment
Also known as
How She Caught a Killer, Come ho catturato il serial killer, 追兇實錄
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Film rating
6.0
Rate
15
votes
5.5
IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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