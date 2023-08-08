Menu
Poster of The Falling Star
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Falling Star

The Falling Star

L'étoile filante 18+
Synopsis

The former activist’s past finally catches up with him when a mysterious stranger appears at the bar, armed and wanting revenge. The appearance of a double, the depressed and solitary Dom, provides Boris’ cunning partner Kayoko and their faithful friend Tim with the perfect escape plan. But they haven’t accounted for Dom’s ex-wife, Fiona, a suspicious detective on their trail.
Country Belgium / France
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 15 October 2024
World premiere 8 August 2023
Release date
16 April 2024 Brazil 14
31 January 2024 France
28 March 2024 Hong Kong
11 April 2024 Italy
Worldwide Gross $25,622
Production Courage Mon Amour, Moteur S'il Vous Plaît, VOO
Also known as
L'étoile filante, The Falling Star, A Estrela Cadente, Den fallande stjärnan, Estrela Cadente, I misteri del bar Étoile, Spadająca gwiazda, Πεφταστέρι, Зірка, що падає, Падащата звезда, Падающая звезда, 日落喜劇
Director
Dominique Abel
Dominique Abel
Fiona Gordon
Fiona Gordon
Cast
Fiona Gordon
Fiona Gordon
Dominique Abel
Dominique Abel
Philippe Martz
Bruno Romy
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
