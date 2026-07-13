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Kinoafisha Films Ischeznuvshiy velosipedist

Ischeznuvshiy velosipedist

, 2023
Ischeznuvshiy velosipedist
Russia / Detective, Comedy / 18+

Cast

Anton Lapenko
Anton Lapenko
Peshekhod
Timofey Tribuntsev
Timofey Tribuntsev
Sledovatel
Sergey Epishev
Sergey Epishev
Barmen
Sofia Sal'man
Sofia Sal'man
Zhena Peshekhoda
Sergey Kirpichenok
Velosipedist
Nikolay Kolyada
Nikolay Kolyada
Vrach
Oleg Yagodin
Oleg Yagodin
Brat Velosipedista
Anton Butakov
Koren kvadratnyy
Sergey Fedorov
Muzhchina s golubyami
Svetlana Kolesova
Mat Peshekhoda
Evgeny Chistyakov
Pyanyy v bare
Aleksandr Tkachuk
Zemlekop
Director Yuri Muravitskiy
Writer Konstantin Kostenko, Polina Legostaeva, Yuri Muravitskiy
Composer Lui Lebe
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Production year 2023
Release date
13 July 2026 Russia
Also known as
Ischeznuvshiy velosipedist, Исчезнувший велосипедист, Vanished Bicyclist

Film rating

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