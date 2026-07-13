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Ischeznuvshiy velosipedist
Ischeznuvshiy velosipedist
, 2023
Ischeznuvshiy velosipedist
Russia / Detective, Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Filming locations
Cast
Anton Lapenko
Peshekhod
Timofey Tribuntsev
Sledovatel
Sergey Epishev
Barmen
Sofia Sal'man
Zhena Peshekhoda
Sergey Kirpichenok
Velosipedist
Nikolay Kolyada
Vrach
Oleg Yagodin
Brat Velosipedista
Anton Butakov
Koren kvadratnyy
Sergey Fedorov
Muzhchina s golubyami
Svetlana Kolesova
Mat Peshekhoda
Evgeny Chistyakov
Pyanyy v bare
Aleksandr Tkachuk
Zemlekop
Director
Yuri Muravitskiy
Writer
Konstantin Kostenko
,
Polina Legostaeva
,
Yuri Muravitskiy
Composer
Lui Lebe
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Production year
2023
Release date
13 July 2026
Russia
Also known as
Ischeznuvshiy velosipedist, Исчезнувший велосипедист, Vanished Bicyclist
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