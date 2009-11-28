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Poster of Eden of the East: The King of Eden
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Eden of the East: The King of Eden
6.9

Eden of the East: The King of Eden

, 2009
Eden of the East: The King of Eden
Japan / Anime, Detective, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Eden of the East: The King of Eden
6.9

Cast

Leah Clark
Saki Morimi
Saori Hayami
Saori Hayami
Saki Morimi
Lydia Mackay
Christine M. Auten
Kuroha Diana Shiratori
Christine M. Auten
Kuroha Diana Shiratori
Duncan Brannan
Additional Voices
Duncan Brannan
Additional Voices
John Burgmeier
Haruo Kasuga
John Burgmeier
Haruo Kasuga
Colleen Clinkenbeard
Colleen Clinkenbeard
Additional Voices
Colleen Clinkenbeard
Colleen Clinkenbeard
Additional Voices
Takuya Eguchi
Takuya Eguchi
Satoshi Osugi
Director Kenji Kamiyama
Writer Kenji Kamiyama
Composer Kenji Kawai
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 28 November 2009
Release date
26 April 2011 Australia PG
28 November 2009 Brazil 14
24 June 2011 Germany
28 November 2009 Japan
28 January 2010 South Korea ALL
26 April 2011 USA
Worldwide Gross $505,349
Production Fuji Television Network (Fuji TV), Asmik Ace Entertainment, Sony Music Entertainment
Also known as
Higashi no Eden Gekijoban I: The King of Eden, Eden of the East: The King of Eden, Eden of the East the Movie I: The King of Eden, Eden of the East - The King of Eden, Восточный Эдем, 東のエデン　劇場版I The King of Eden, 동쪽의 에덴 극장판 ① 더 킹오브 에덴, 동쪽의 에덴 극장판1 (더 킹 오브 에덴), 동쪽의 에덴 극장판 1 The King of Eden, 동쪽의 에덴 극장판 1 - The King of Eden, 東のエデン 劇場版I The King of Eden, 동쪽의 에덴 극장판 I - The King of Eden, 东之伊甸 剧场版I The King of Eden, 동쪽의 에덴 극장판 1: 더 킹 오브 에덴, 東之伊甸 劇場版I The King of Eden

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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