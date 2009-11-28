ProductionFuji Television Network (Fuji TV), Asmik Ace Entertainment, Sony Music Entertainment
Also known as
Higashi no Eden Gekijoban I: The King of Eden, Eden of the East: The King of Eden, Eden of the East the Movie I: The King of Eden, Eden of the East - The King of Eden, Восточный Эдем, 東のエデン 劇場版I The King of Eden, 동쪽의 에덴 극장판 ① 더 킹오브 에덴, 동쪽의 에덴 극장판1 (더 킹 오브 에덴), 동쪽의 에덴 극장판 1 The King of Eden, 동쪽의 에덴 극장판 1 - The King of Eden, 東のエデン 劇場版I The King of Eden, 동쪽의 에덴 극장판 I - The King of Eden, 东之伊甸 剧场版I The King of Eden, 동쪽의 에덴 극장판 1: 더 킹 오브 에덴, 東之伊甸 劇場版I The King of Eden
Film rating
6.9
Rate10 votes
6.8IMDb
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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