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Poster of Svaha: The Sixth Finger
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Svaha: The Sixth Finger
6.3

Svaha: The Sixth Finger

, 2019
Sabaha
South Korea / Detective, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Svaha: The Sixth Finger
6.3

Cast

Lee Jeong-jae
Lee Jeong-jae
Pastor Park
Park Jeong-min
Park Jeong-min
Jeong Na-han
Min Tanaka
Min Tanaka
Nechoongtenpa
Jeong Jin-yeong
Jeong Jin-yeong
Chief Hwang
Jin Seon-gyoo
Jin Seon-gyoo
Monk Hae-an
Ji Seung-hyun
Kim Cheol-jin
Hwang Jung-min
Hwang Jung-min
Yu Ji-tae
Yu Ji-tae
Kim Dong-soo
Jae-in Lee
Geum-hwa
Park Ji-hwan
Park Ji-hwan
Jang-suk
Da-wit Lee
Yo Sub
Yoon Gyeong-ho
Cattle shed owner
Director Jang Jae-hyun
Writer Kang Full, Jang Jae-hyun
Composer Kim Tae-seong
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 30 May 2019
World premiere 20 February 2019
Release date
20 February 2019 South Korea
Worldwide Gross $17,607,783
Production CJ E&M Film Financing & Investment Entertainment & Comics, CJ Entertainment, Filmmaker R&K
Also known as
Sabaha, Svaha: The Sixth Finger, Сваха, O Mistério das Garotas Perdidas, Svaha: Al șaselea deget, Svaha: Ο εξαδάκτυλος, サバハ, 娑婆訶, สวาหะ: ศรัทธามืด, Svaha - El sexto dedo, Svaha the Sixth Finger

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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