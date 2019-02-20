Cast
Ji Seung-hyun
Kim Cheol-jin
Cast and Crew
Director
Jang Jae-hyun
Writer
Kang Full, Jang Jae-hyun
Composer
Kim Tae-seong
Film details
Country
South Korea
Runtime
2 hours 2 minutes
Production year
2019
Online premiere
30 May 2019
World premiere
20 February 2019
Release date
|20 February 2019
|South Korea
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Worldwide Gross
$17,607,783
Production
CJ E&M Film Financing & Investment Entertainment & Comics, CJ Entertainment, Filmmaker R&K
Also known as
Sabaha, Svaha: The Sixth Finger, Сваха, O Mistério das Garotas Perdidas, Svaha: Al șaselea deget, Svaha: Ο εξαδάκτυλος, サバハ, 娑婆訶, สวาหะ: ศรัทธามืด, Svaha - El sexto dedo, Svaha the Sixth Finger