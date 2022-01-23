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Poster of Ghost Island
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Ghost Island
6.6

Ghost Island

, 2022
Ghost Island
Germany, Spain / Detective, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Ghost Island
6.6

Synopsis

A young woman is trapped on an obscure Island. While searching for a way out she stumbles across mysterious characters which seem to be stuck there for an eternity.

Cast

Pit Bukowski
Aron
Salber Lee Williams
Spear
Timo Fakhravar
Odysseus
Carmen Molinar
Maria
Director Roman Toulany
Writer Roman Toulany
Composer Lukas May-Floor
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / Spain
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 23 January 2022
Budget €25,000
Also known as
Ghost Island, Острів привидів

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
4.7 IMDb
Updated 25 September 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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