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6.6
Kinoafisha
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Ghost Island
6.6
Ghost Island
, 2022
Ghost Island
Germany, Spain / Detective, Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.6
Synopsis
A young woman is trapped on an obscure Island. While searching for a way out she stumbles across mysterious characters which seem to be stuck there for an eternity.
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Cast
Pit Bukowski
Aron
Salber Lee Williams
Spear
Timo Fakhravar
Odysseus
Carmen Molinar
Maria
Director
Roman Toulany
Writer
Roman Toulany
Composer
Lukas May-Floor
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Germany / Spain
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
23 January 2022
Budget
€25,000
Also known as
Ghost Island, Острів привидів
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Film rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
4.7
IMDb
Updated 25 September 2023
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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