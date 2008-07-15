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Poster of Terribly Happy
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Terribly Happy
6.8

Terribly Happy

, 2008
Frygtelig lykkelig
Denmark / Detective, Drama / 18+
Poster of Terribly Happy
6.8

Cast

Jakob Cedergren
Robert Hansen
Lene Maria Christensen
Ingerlise Buhl
Kim Bodnia
Kim Bodnia
Jørgen Buhl
Lars Brygmann
Dr. Zerleng
Anders Hove
Købmand Moos
Jens Jørn Spottag
Politimester
Henrik Lykkegaard
Præst
Bodil Jørgensen
Bartender
Peter Hesse Overgaard
Helmuth
Niels Skousen
Hansi
Director Henrik Ruben Genz
Writer Henrik Ruben Genz, Dunja Gry Jensen, Erling Jepsen
Composer Kaare Bjerkø
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Denmark
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2008
Online premiere 29 March 2009
World premiere 15 July 2008
Release date
15 July 2008 Denmark
15 July 2008 Romania 18
5 February 2010 USA
Worldwide Gross $2,828,984
Production Fine & Mellow Productions
Also known as
Frygtelig lykkelig, Terribly Happy, Borzasztó boldog, Cumplit de fericit, Fruktansvärt lycklig, Fryktelig lykkelig, Fürchterlich glücklich, Grozljivo srecen, Hirveän onnellinen, Strasznie szczęśliwi, Terriblement heureux, Terriblemente feliz, Ukrutne stastni, Ukrutne šťastní, Τρομακτικά ευτυχισμένοι, Ужасное счастье, 恶警残城, 极度快乐

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb

Quotes

Præst Watch out for Jørgen
Robert Hansen What do you mean?
Præst People around here can take a lot. But not uxoricide.
Robert Hansen It was an overdose.
Præst Just giving you a piece of advise. If Dorthe is to keep her father.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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