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6.8
Kinoafisha
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Terribly Happy
6.8
Terribly Happy
, 2008
Frygtelig lykkelig
Denmark / Detective, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
6.8
Cast
Jakob Cedergren
Robert Hansen
Lene Maria Christensen
Ingerlise Buhl
Kim Bodnia
Jørgen Buhl
Lars Brygmann
Dr. Zerleng
Anders Hove
Købmand Moos
Jens Jørn Spottag
Politimester
Henrik Lykkegaard
Præst
Bodil Jørgensen
Bartender
Peter Hesse Overgaard
Helmuth
Niels Skousen
Hansi
Director
Henrik Ruben Genz
Writer
Henrik Ruben Genz
,
Dunja Gry Jensen
,
Erling Jepsen
Composer
Kaare Bjerkø
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Denmark
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2008
Online premiere
29 March 2009
World premiere
15 July 2008
Release date
15 July 2008
Denmark
15 July 2008
Romania
18
5 February 2010
USA
Worldwide Gross
$2,828,984
Production
Fine & Mellow Productions
Also known as
Frygtelig lykkelig, Terribly Happy, Borzasztó boldog, Cumplit de fericit, Fruktansvärt lycklig, Fryktelig lykkelig, Fürchterlich glücklich, Grozljivo srecen, Hirveän onnellinen, Strasznie szczęśliwi, Terriblement heureux, Terriblemente feliz, Ukrutne stastni, Ukrutne šťastní, Τρομακτικά ευτυχισμένοι, Ужасное счастье, 恶警残城, 极度快乐
More
Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.7
IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Præst
Watch out for Jørgen
Robert Hansen
What do you mean?
Præst
People around here can take a lot. But not uxoricide.
Robert Hansen
It was an overdose.
Præst
Just giving you a piece of advise. If Dorthe is to keep her father.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
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