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Poster of Mystery Island
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Mystery Island
6.1

Mystery Island

, 2023
Mystery Island
USA / Detective / 18+
Poster of Mystery Island
6.1

Synopsis

London Police psychiatrist Dr. Emilia Priestly needs to take a relaxing break from her stressful job, so her wealthy friend, Baroness Jane Alcott, invites her to Mystery Island, an immersive murder-mystery-themed resort hosting a special retreat for the original investors. As the mystery game begins, tragedy strikes: John Murtaugh the resort’s reclusive founder, is murdered. The visitors are confined to the island as local detective Jason Trent investigates the case. Once Emilia proves her innocence, she makes use of her special skills to help Jason find the murderer. The lines between game and reality are blurred as they unravel the web of romance, revenge, and betrayal behind the resort, its guests, and its elusive founder.

Cast

Charlie Weber
Charlie Weber
Jason Trent
Elizabeth Henstridge
Elizabeth Henstridge
Dr. Emilia Priestly
Kezia Burrows
Kezia Burrows
Baroness Jane Alcott
Luke McGibney
Ken Wilcock
Francisco Labbe
Carlos Del Fuego
Matthew Chambers
Sarge
Randy Domínguez
Ray Romero
Robert Getman
John Murtaugh
Kara Lane
Phoenix Green
Andres Morales
Riley Peel
Director Nicholas Humphries
Writer John Christian Plummer
Composer Christopher Guglick
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 29 September 2023
World premiere 29 September 2023
Production Cartel Pictures
Also known as
Mystery Island, Omicidi a Mystery Island, Tajanstveno ostrvo, Остров загадок, Mystery Island: Pilot

Film rating

6.1
Rate 13 votes
5.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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