London Police psychiatrist Dr. Emilia Priestly needs to take a relaxing break from her stressful job, so her wealthy friend, Baroness Jane Alcott, invites her to Mystery Island, an immersive murder-mystery-themed resort hosting a special retreat for the original investors. As the mystery game begins, tragedy strikes: John Murtaugh the resort’s reclusive founder, is murdered. The visitors are confined to the island as local detective Jason Trent investigates the case. Once Emilia proves her innocence, she makes use of her special skills to help Jason find the murderer. The lines between game and reality are blurred as they unravel the web of romance, revenge, and betrayal behind the resort, its guests, and its elusive founder.