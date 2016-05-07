Menu
4.1
IMDb Rating: 4.1
Rate
Ace the Case
Ace the Case
Ace the Case
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Detective
Family
Ace the Case
trailer
trailer
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
7 May 2016
Release date
7 May 2016
Russia
12+
7 May 2016
Kazakhstan
26 August 2016
USA
7 May 2016
Ukraine
MPAA
PG-13
Production
Kaufman Films
Also known as
Ace the Case, Ace the Case - Olivia allein zu Haus, Ace the Case - Piccola investigatrice a Manhattan, Agente Mirim, Küçük Tanık, Реши кейс
Director
Kevin Kaufman
Cast
Ripley Sobo
Lev Gorn
Susan Sarandon
Aaron Sauter
Marc Menchaca
Cast and Crew
Film rating
4.1
Rate
11
votes
4.1
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Quotes
The Surgeon
Double Freeze.
Film Trailers
All trailers
Ace the Case
Trailer
0
0
