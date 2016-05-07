Menu
Poster of Ace the Case
Poster of Ace the Case
4.1 IMDb Rating: 4.1
Ace the Case

Ace the Case

Ace the Case 18+
Ace the Case - trailer
Ace the Case  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 7 May 2016
Release date
7 May 2016 Russia 12+
7 May 2016 Kazakhstan
26 August 2016 USA
7 May 2016 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Production Kaufman Films
Also known as
Ace the Case, Ace the Case - Olivia allein zu Haus, Ace the Case - Piccola investigatrice a Manhattan, Agente Mirim, Küçük Tanık, Реши кейс
Director
Kevin Kaufman
Cast
Ripley Sobo
Lev Gorn
Lev Gorn
Susan Sarandon
Susan Sarandon
Aaron Sauter
Marc Menchaca
Marc Menchaca
Film Trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
