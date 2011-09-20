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5.1
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Answers to Nothing
5.1
Answers to Nothing
, 2011
Answers to Nothing
USA / Drama, Detective / 18+
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5.1
Answers to Nothing
trailer
trailer
Synopsis
Against the backdrop of a missing girl case, lost souls throughout Los Angeles search for meaning and redemption and affect each other in ways they don't always see.
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Cast
Dane Cook
Elizabeth Mitchell
Julie Benz
Barbara Hershey
Zach Gilford
Erik Palladino
Director
Matthew Leutwyler
Writer
Gillian Vigman
,
Ric Barbera
,
Matthew Leutwyler
Composer
Craig Richey
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
2 hours 4 minutes
Production year
2011
World premiere
20 September 2011
Release date
20 September 2011
Russia
16+
20 September 2011
Kazakhstan
2 December 2011
USA
20 September 2011
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$22,029
Production
Ambush Entertainment, Cold Iron Pictures
Also known as
Answers to Nothing, Відповіді ні до чого, Ответы ни к чему
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Film rating
5.1
Rate
14
votes
5.1
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Answers to Nothing
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