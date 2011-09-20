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Poster of Answers to Nothing
5.1
Answers to Nothing - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Answers to Nothing
5.1

Answers to Nothing

, 2011
Answers to Nothing
USA / Drama, Detective / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Answers to Nothing
5.1
Answers to Nothing - trailer
Answers to Nothing  trailer

Synopsis

Against the backdrop of a missing girl case, lost souls throughout Los Angeles search for meaning and redemption and affect each other in ways they don't always see.

Cast

Dane Cook
Dane Cook
Elizabeth Mitchell
Elizabeth Mitchell
Julie Benz
Julie Benz
Barbara Hershey
Barbara Hershey
Zach Gilford
Erik Palladino
Director Matthew Leutwyler
Writer Gillian Vigman, Ric Barbera, Matthew Leutwyler
Composer Craig Richey
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 4 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 20 September 2011
Release date
20 September 2011 Russia 16+
20 September 2011 Kazakhstan
2 December 2011 USA
20 September 2011 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $22,029
Production Ambush Entertainment, Cold Iron Pictures
Also known as
Answers to Nothing, Відповіді ні до чого, Ответы ни к чему

Film rating

5.1
Rate 14 votes
5.1 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Answers to Nothing - trailer
Answers to Nothing Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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