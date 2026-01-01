ProductionPalomar Pictures International, American Broadcasting Company (ABC)
Also known as
Sleuth, Juego mortal, Mord mit kleinen Fehlern, Игра на вылет, 'Sleuth' - Spårhunden, A mesterdetektív, Al-bolis al-serri, Autópsia de Um Crime, Autópsia dum Crime, De speurhond, Detektyw, Djävulskt spel, Dobbeltspil, El detective, Gli insospettabili, Jocuri fatale, Jogo Mortal, Kanlı Şaka, Karagah, La huella, Le Limier, Mestarihuijarit, Pirullista peliä, Provocari fatale, Seklys, Sleuth - Autópsia de um Crime, Spillet er slutt, Tantei , Trama Diabólica, Σλουθ, Το λαγωνικό, Копой, Нишпорка, Њушкало, 발자국, 偵探, 探偵スルース, 侦察, 추적
Film rating
7.9
Rate10 votes
7.9IMDb
Stills
Quotes
[last lines]
Milo TindleAndrew... remember... be sure and tell them... it was only a bloody game.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.