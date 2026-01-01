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Poster of Sleuth
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Sleuth
7.9

Sleuth

, 1972
Sleuth
Great Britain, USA / Thriller, Detective / 18+
Poster of Sleuth
7.9

Synopsis

A man who loves games and theater invites his wife's lover to meet him, setting up a battle of wits with potentially deadly results.

Cast

Laurence Olivier
Laurence Olivier
Andrew Wyke
Michael Caine
Michael Caine
Inspector Doppler
Alec Cawthorne
Inspector Doppler
Thomas Matthews
Eve Channing
Marguerite Wyke
Teddy Martin
Police Constable Higgs
John Matthews
Detective Sergeant Tarrant
Skeleton
Skeleton
Director Joseph L. Mankiewicz
Writer Anthony Shaffer
Composer John Addison
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / USA
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 1972
World premiere 10 December 1972
Release date
10 December 1972 Russia 12+
12 November 1973 Denmark 15
19 April 1973 France
30 August 1973 Germany
12 July 1973 Great Britain
30 December 1972 Greece
10 December 1972 Kazakhstan
26 December 1973 Netherlands
10 December 1972 USA
10 December 1972 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Production Palomar Pictures International, American Broadcasting Company (ABC)
Also known as
Sleuth, Juego mortal, Mord mit kleinen Fehlern, Игра на вылет, 'Sleuth' - Spårhunden, A mesterdetektív, Al-bolis al-serri, Autópsia de Um Crime, Autópsia dum Crime, De speurhond, Detektyw, Djävulskt spel, Dobbeltspil, El detective, Gli insospettabili, Jocuri fatale, Jogo Mortal, Kanlı Şaka, Karagah, La huella, Le Limier, Mestarihuijarit, Pirullista peliä, Provocari fatale, Seklys, Sleuth - Autópsia de um Crime, Spillet er slutt, Tantei , Trama Diabólica, Σλουθ, Το λαγωνικό, Копой, Нишпорка, Њушкало, 발자국, 偵探, 探偵スルース, 侦察, 추적

Film rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb

Quotes

[last lines]
Milo Tindle Andrew... remember... be sure and tell them... it was only a bloody game.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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