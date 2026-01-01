Menu
Poster of Peeper
5.6 IMDb Rating: 5.6
Kinoafisha Films Peeper

Peeper

Peeper 18+
Synopsis

Set in the 1940s, the story follows a private eye on a case to find a long lost daughter of an oddball client. Two goons are on a mission to stop him.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1975
World premiere 3 December 1975
Release date
1 April 1976 Russia 16+
1 April 1976 Kazakhstan
3 December 1975 USA
1 April 1976 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Production Twentieth Century Fox
Also known as
Peeper, Detectiv particular, Die falsche Schwester, Fat Chance, O Golpe de Sorte, O șansă grasă, Opoios gelasei teleftaios..., Prendergast-mysteriet, Sporhund, Un curioso detective, Un detective curioso, Una valigia piena di dollari, Urkkija, Yaman Hafiye, Соглядатай
Director
Peter Hyams
Cast
Michael Caine
Michael Caine
Natalie Wood
Natalie Wood
Kitty Winn
Michael Constantine
Thayer David
Quotes
Mianne Prendergast [after spotting Natalie Wood wandering around her estate in a slinky silk robe and Joan Crawford high heel] If you wander inside, she'll probably rape you!
Leslie C. Tucker There's no rush...
Stills
