Set in the 1940s, the story follows a private eye on a case to find a long lost daughter of an oddball client. Two goons are on a mission to stop him.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 27 minutes
Production year1975
World premiere3 December 1975
Release date
1 April 1976
Russia
16+
1 April 1976
Kazakhstan
3 December 1975
USA
1 April 1976
Ukraine
MPAAPG
ProductionTwentieth Century Fox
Also known as
Peeper, Detectiv particular, Die falsche Schwester, Fat Chance, O Golpe de Sorte, O șansă grasă, Opoios gelasei teleftaios..., Prendergast-mysteriet, Sporhund, Un curioso detective, Un detective curioso, Una valigia piena di dollari, Urkkija, Yaman Hafiye, Соглядатай