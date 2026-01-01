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Poster of Ippodrom
5.2
Kinoafisha Films Ippodrom
5.2

Ippodrom

, 1979
Ippodrom
USSR / Drama, Detective / 18+
Poster of Ippodrom
5.2

Cast

Valeriy Khromushkin
Dmitri Shatrov
Jelena Glebova
Nina Grigoryeva
Nikolay Penkov
San Kroshin
Oleg Zhakov
Mikhail Rogozin
Viktor Panchenko
Kolya
Eduard Martsevich
Turin
Pavel Remezov
Anatoli Ptitsyn
Olga Bityukova
Olga Bityukova
Natasha
Viktor Burkhart
Trofim Lomakin
Rem Lebedev
Zaytsev
Director Radomir Vasilevsky
Writer Nikolai Leonov
Composer Maksim Dunaevskiy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1979
World premiere 1 June 1979
Release date
1 June 1979 USSR
Production Odessa Film Studios
Also known as
Ippodrom, Hipodrom, Ипподром

Film rating

5.2
Rate 10 votes
4.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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