Poster of The Motel Life
Рейтинги
5.8 IMDb Rating: 5.9
Rate
Kinoafisha Films The Motel Life

The Motel Life

The Motel Life 18+
Synopsis

A pair of working-class brothers flee their Reno Motel after getting involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident.
The Motel Life - trailer
The Motel Life  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 16 November 2012
Release date
16 November 2012 Russia 18+
4 April 2014 Great Britain
16 November 2012 Italy
16 November 2012 Kazakhstan
4 December 2014 South Korea 19
8 November 2013 USA
16 November 2012 Ukraine
MPAA R
Production Polsky Films
Also known as
The Motel Life, A Vida em Motéis, Gyvenimas motelyje, Motelowe życie, Napról napra, Yaşamın Kıyısı, Zivot u motelu, Живот из мотелите, Жизнь в мотеле, ランナウェイ・ブルース
Director
Alan Polsky
Gabe Polsky
Cast
Emile Hirsch
Stephen Dorff
Kris Kristofferson
Dakota Fanning
Cast and Crew
Film rating

5.8
Rate 14 votes
5.9 IMDb
Quotes
[first lines]
Jerry Lee 16 years Can you tell me a story, Frankie? Tell me something good. Make me the hero. Maybe I can get the girl.
Frank - 14 I got one. A long time ago, you and me were fighter pilots in the war. The Flannigan brothers. We were famous. One morning we were heading over to Germany when we got ambushed. You and me versus 20 German fighters. It was a mess. Real dog fight. It was touch-and-go, but we were winning until a Nazi came out of the fog and started firing away at you. Luckily I came down and blew the son of a bitch up. "Thanks Tiger-5", you said over the radio. Problem was, your plane was hit and your controls were stuck. You were heading towards Iceland, and there was nothing you could do. You disappeared into the clouds.
The Motel Life - trailer
