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Poster of Otel
4.9
Kinoafisha Films Otel
4.9

Otel

, 2015
Otel
Russia / Detective / 18+
Poster of Otel
4.9

Cast

Ekaterina Arkharova
Christina
Anatoliy Smiranin
Alexander
Irina Cherichenko
Irina Cherichenko
Polina
Boris Estrin
Alexandr Badalyan
Michail Arkadier
Irina Vinogradova
Nastja
Gayane Aslamazyan
Lena
Director Roman Musheghyan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2015
Production Berg Sound
Also known as
Otel, Hotel, Отель

Film rating

4.9
Rate 10 votes
Place in the rating
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