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Площадки
4.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Otel
4.9
Otel
, 2015
Otel
Russia / Detective / 18+
About
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Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
4.9
Cast
Ekaterina Arkharova
Christina
Anatoliy Smiranin
Alexander
Irina Cherichenko
Polina
Boris Estrin
Alexandr Badalyan
Michail Arkadier
Irina Vinogradova
Nastja
Gayane Aslamazyan
Lena
Director
Roman Musheghyan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 22 minutes
Production year
2015
Production
Berg Sound
Also known as
Otel, Hotel, Отель
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Film rating
4.9
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10
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