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Poster of Talkov
Kinoafisha Films Talkov

Talkov

, 2023
Russia / Detective, Drama / 18+
Poster of Talkov
Director Evgeniy Sangadzhiev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Production year 2023
Production NMG Studio, Studiya 812, Studiya Videoprokat
Also known as
Talkov, Тальков

Film rating

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