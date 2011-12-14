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Poster of Headwinds
5.6
Headwinds - Trailer with voice-over
Kinoafisha Films Headwinds
5.6

Headwinds

, 2011
Des vents contraires
France, Belgium / Detective, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Headwinds
5.6
Headwinds - Trailer with voice-over
Headwinds  Trailer with voice-over

Synopsis

Sarah tells Paul that she wants out of their marriage; the next day she disappears. A year later and Paul along with their children return to his childhood town to start anew after the loss of his wife and their mother.

Cast

Audrey Tautou
Audrey Tautou
Sarah Anderen
Benoit Magimel
Benoit Magimel
Paul Anderen
Antoine Duléry
Antoine Duléry
Alex Anderen
Ramzy Bedia
Ramzy Bedia
Samir (Le déménageur)
Daniel Duval
Xavier, l'éditeur
Isabelle Carr&#233;
Isabelle Carré
Josée Combe
Bouli Lanners
Bouli Lanners
Monsieur Bréhel
Marie-Ange Casta
Justine Leblanc
Lubna Azabal
Lubna Azabal
La mère de Yamine
Aurore Clément
Aurore Clément
Madame Pierson
Director Jalil Lespert
Writer Marion Laine, Olivier Adam, Marie-Pierre Huster, Jalil Lespert
Composer David François Moreau
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Belgium
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 14 December 2011
Release date
24 May 2012 Russia Другое кино
24 May 2012 Belarus
14 December 2011 France
24 May 2012 Kazakhstan
28 December 2011 USA
24 May 2012 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $1,957,683
Production Wy Productions, Direct Cinéma, Artémis Productions
Also known as
Des vents contraires, Headwinds, Contra el viento, Against the Wind, Droga pod wiatr, Gió Ngược, Împotriva vântului, Priešpriešinis vejas, Qarshi shamol, Sert Rüzgârlar, Szembeszél, Vento contrario, Vientos contrarios, Αντίθετοι άνεμοι, Встречный ветер

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Film Trailers

All trailers
Headwinds - Trailer with voice-over
Headwinds Trailer with voice-over
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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