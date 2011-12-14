Sarah tells Paul that she wants out of their marriage; the next day she disappears. A year later and Paul along with their children return to his childhood town to start anew after the loss of his wife and their mother.
ProductionWy Productions, Direct Cinéma, Artémis Productions
Also known as
Des vents contraires, Headwinds, Contra el viento, Against the Wind, Droga pod wiatr, Gió Ngược, Împotriva vântului, Priešpriešinis vejas, Qarshi shamol, Sert Rüzgârlar, Szembeszél, Vento contrario, Vientos contrarios, Αντίθετοι άνεμοι, Встречный ветер