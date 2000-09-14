Dancing at the Blue Iguana, Historias de la noche, A Kék Iguána bár, As Divas do Blue Iguana, Blue Iguana, Iguana Azul, Nuit chaude, Zatańczyć w Błękitnej Iguanie, Танці в Блакитній Ігуані, Танцы в «Голубой игуане», ブルー・イグアナの夜, 钢管舞娘, 블루 이구아나, Zatanczyc w Blekitnej Iguanie
Film rating
5.7
Rate13 votes
5.7IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Quotes
Jasmine[about her poetry] It's about the things inside you.
NicoThings inside *you*.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.