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Poster of Dancing at the Blue Iguana
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Dancing at the Blue Iguana
5.7

Dancing at the Blue Iguana

, 2000
Dancing at the Blue Iguana
USA / Drama, Detective / 18+
Poster of Dancing at the Blue Iguana
5.7

Synopsis

A non-glamorous portrayal of the lives of people who make their living at a strip club.

Cast

Vladimir Mashkov
Vladimir Mashkov
Sacha
Daryl Hannah
Daryl Hannah
Angel
Chris Hogan
Dennis
Kristin Bauer
Kristin Bauer
Nico
Elias Koteas
Elias Koteas
Sully
Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh
Jasmine
Charlotte Ayanna
Jessie
W. Earl Brown
Bobby
Sheila Kelley
Stormy
Rodney Rowland
Charlie
Director Michael Radford
Writer Michael Radford, David Linter
Composer Tal Bergman, Renato Neto
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes
Production year 2000
Online premiere 3 July 2002
World premiere 14 September 2000
Release date
14 September 2000 Russia 18+
21 June 2002 Great Britain
20 February 2002 Iceland
10 October 2001 Israel
14 September 2000 Kazakhstan
14 September 2000 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $122,121
Production Moonstone Entertainment, Bergman Lustig Productions, Dragon Pictures
Also known as
Dancing at the Blue Iguana, Historias de la noche, A Kék Iguána bár, As Divas do Blue Iguana, Blue Iguana, Iguana Azul, Nuit chaude, Zatańczyć w Błękitnej Iguanie, Танці в Блакитній Ігуані, Танцы в «Голубой игуане», ブルー・イグアナの夜, 钢管舞娘, 블루 이구아나, Zatanczyc w Blekitnej Iguanie

Film rating

5.7
Rate 13 votes
5.7 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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