Poster of Sekretnaya sluzhba Ego Velichestva
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Sekretnaya sluzhba Ego Velichestva

Sekretnaya sluzhba Ego Velichestva

Sekretnaya sluzhba Ego Velichestva 18+
Country Russia
Runtime 9 hours 28 minutes
Production year 2006
Production DomFilm
Also known as
Sekretnaya sluzhba Ego Velichestva, His Majesty's Secret Service, Секретная служба Его Величества
Director
Igor Kalyonov
Cast
Yury Itskov
Yuriy Tarasov
Igor Botvin
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Stills
