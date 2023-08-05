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5.1
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Boy in the Walls
5.1
Boy in the Walls
, 2023
Boy in the Walls
Canada, USA / Drama, Detective, Thriller / 18+
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5.1
Synopsis
Alisa Jensen, who recently got married, has swapped her busy Manhattan life for a peaceful existence in rural Connecticut. She begins to hear strange noises in the house, she can't shake the feeling that someone is always watching her.
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Cast
April Telek
Chief Watkins
Jonathan Whitesell
Joe
Ryan Michelle Bathe
Alisa Jensen
Luke Camilleri
Chris
Cassandra Sawtell
Maya
Mikkal Karim Fidler
Theo
Donna Benedicto
Shay
Jace Fleming
Ethan
Bebeyana Aweit
Chloe
Requell Jodeah
Doctor
Director
Constance Zimmer
Writer
David Weaver
,
Katrina Onstad
Composer
Hamish Thomson
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada / USA
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
5 August 2023
World premiere
5 August 2023
Production
Lighthouse Pictures
Also known as
Boy in the Walls, Al otro lado de la pared
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Film rating
5.1
Rate
15
votes
4.5
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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