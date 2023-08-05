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Poster of Boy in the Walls
5.1
Kinoafisha Films Boy in the Walls
5.1

Boy in the Walls

, 2023
Boy in the Walls
Canada, USA / Drama, Detective, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Boy in the Walls
5.1

Synopsis

Alisa Jensen, who recently got married, has swapped her busy Manhattan life for a peaceful existence in rural Connecticut. She begins to hear strange noises in the house, she can't shake the feeling that someone is always watching her.

Cast

April Telek
Chief Watkins
Jonathan Whitesell
Jonathan Whitesell
Joe
Ryan Michelle Bathe
Alisa Jensen
Luke Camilleri
Chris
Cassandra Sawtell
Maya
Mikkal Karim Fidler
Theo
Donna Benedicto
Shay
Jace Fleming
Ethan
Bebeyana Aweit
Chloe
Requell Jodeah
Doctor
Director Constance Zimmer
Writer David Weaver, Katrina Onstad
Composer Hamish Thomson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada / USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 5 August 2023
World premiere 5 August 2023
Production Lighthouse Pictures
Also known as
Boy in the Walls, Al otro lado de la pared

Film rating

5.1
Rate 15 votes
4.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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