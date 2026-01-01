Menu
Kinoafisha Films Operativnaya razrabotka 2: Kombinat

Operativnaya razrabotka 2: Kombinat

18+
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2008
Director
Aleksandr Burtsev
Cast
Konstantin Vorobyov
Konstantin Vorobyov
Aleksandr Bolshakov
Sergey Koshonin
Sergey Koshonin
Oleg Stefan
Oleg Stefan
Aleksandr Blok
Cast and Crew
Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
