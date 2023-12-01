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Poster of A Night Without Tears
Kinoafisha Films A Night Without Tears

A Night Without Tears

, 2024
A Night Without Tears
Canada / Detective / 18+
Poster of A Night Without Tears

Synopsis

On the 10th year anniversary of her traumatic experience as a child, she returns to her family where the event happened. Her sister joins her only to face a new wave of terror.

Cast

Gonzalo Ramos
Rafael
Marta Levenfeld
Elisabeth
Elia Fernández
Mia
Victor Ramos
Esteban
Eva Torres
Raquel
Naiara Rubio
Maria
Director Pascal Payant
Writer Pascal Payant
Composer Ross Cornish
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Production year 2024
World premiere 1 December 2023
Release date
1 December 2023 Bulgaria
1 December 2023 Kyrgyzstan
1 December 2023 Moldova
1 December 2023 Tajikistan
1 December 2023 Uzbekistan
Production Y-US Productions
Also known as
A Night Without Tears

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 27 October 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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