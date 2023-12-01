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A Night Without Tears
A Night Without Tears
, 2024
A Night Without Tears
Canada / Detective / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
Synopsis
On the 10th year anniversary of her traumatic experience as a child, she returns to her family where the event happened. Her sister joins her only to face a new wave of terror.
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Cast
Gonzalo Ramos
Rafael
Marta Levenfeld
Elisabeth
Elia Fernández
Mia
Victor Ramos
Esteban
Eva Torres
Raquel
Naiara Rubio
Maria
Director
Pascal Payant
Writer
Pascal Payant
Composer
Ross Cornish
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada
Production year
2024
World premiere
1 December 2023
Release date
1 December 2023
Bulgaria
1 December 2023
Kyrgyzstan
1 December 2023
Moldova
1 December 2023
Tajikistan
1 December 2023
Uzbekistan
Production
Y-US Productions
Also known as
A Night Without Tears
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Film rating
0.0
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Updated 27 October 2023
Showtimes
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